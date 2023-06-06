PR Newswire

TEANECK, N.J., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, today announced a presentation at the following investor conference:

Nasdaq Investor Conference in Partnership with Jefferies

Presenter: Ravi Kumar S, Chief Executive Officer

Date: Tuesday, June 13 , 2023

, 2023 Time: 9:30AM BST ( 4:30AM EST )

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available at Cognizant's website:

http://investors.cognizant.com

A replay of the webcasts will remain available on the company's website for 90 days.

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions