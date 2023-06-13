Overseas Shipholding Group Announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders Remote Participation

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) (the “Company” or “OSG”) announces that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”) will be held virtually on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”). Any stockholder wishing to participate in the Annual Meeting may do so by means of remote communication.

To participate in the Annual Meeting remotely, dial (844) 200-6205 for US callers and (929) 526-1599 for international callers and enter Access Code 601936 or stockholders and other interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the meeting from the “webcasts & presentations” tab of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.osg.com. Please join ten minutes prior to the start of the meeting. Stockholders can ask questions by using the call-in option only. The call will be hosted by a moderator who will provide instructions on how to ask a question when the Q&A section of the meeting is set to begin. If you are having technical difficulties in joining the meeting, you should email [email protected] for assistance.

As noted in our Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting, it is possible to vote by telephone or over the Internet, and we urge you to vote as soon as possible by either of these methods. A stockholder who wishes to vote on the date of the meeting or who wishes to change his or her vote may do so by sending an email to [email protected] and attaching your proxy card or if your shares are held by a bank, broker, or other nominee, your voting instruction form and the legal proxy provided by your bank, broker or other nominee. This information is necessary in order for your vote to be validated and counted. Your email must be submitted by 9:35 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

An audio replay of the Annual Meeting will be available for 30 days starting June 15, 2023 until July 15, 2023 by dialing (866) 813-9403 for US callers and (929) 458-6194 for international callers and entering Access Code 965903.

About Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) is a publicly traded company providing liquid bulk transportation services in the energy industry for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. OSG is a major operator in the Jones Act industry and in the Tanker Security Program. OSG’s U.S. Flag fleet consists of Suezmax crude oil tankers doing business in Alaska, conventional and lightering ATBs, shuttle and conventional MR tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Tanker Security Program.

OSG is committed to setting high standards of excellence for its quality, safety and environmental programs. OSG is recognized as one of the world’s most customer-focused marine transportation companies and is headquartered in Tampa, FL. More information is available at www.osg.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230606005946r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005946/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.