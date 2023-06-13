Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) (the “Company” or “OSG”) announces that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”) will be held virtually on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”). Any stockholder wishing to participate in the Annual Meeting may do so by means of remote communication.

To participate in the Annual Meeting remotely, dial (844) 200-6205 for US callers and (929) 526-1599 for international callers and enter Access Code 601936 or stockholders and other interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the meeting from the “webcasts & presentations” tab of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.osg.com. Please join ten minutes prior to the start of the meeting. Stockholders can ask questions by using the call-in option only. The call will be hosted by a moderator who will provide instructions on how to ask a question when the Q&A section of the meeting is set to begin. If you are having technical difficulties in joining the meeting, you should email [email protected] for assistance.

As noted in our Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting, it is possible to vote by telephone or over the Internet, and we urge you to vote as soon as possible by either of these methods. A stockholder who wishes to vote on the date of the meeting or who wishes to change his or her vote may do so by sending an email to [email protected] and attaching your proxy card or if your shares are held by a bank, broker, or other nominee, your voting instruction form and the legal proxy provided by your bank, broker or other nominee. This information is necessary in order for your vote to be validated and counted. Your email must be submitted by 9:35 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

An audio replay of the Annual Meeting will be available for 30 days starting June 15, 2023 until July 15, 2023 by dialing (866) 813-9403 for US callers and (929) 458-6194 for international callers and entering Access Code 965903.

About Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) is a publicly traded company providing liquid bulk transportation services in the energy industry for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. OSG is a major operator in the Jones Act industry and in the Tanker Security Program. OSG’s U.S. Flag fleet consists of Suezmax crude oil tankers doing business in Alaska, conventional and lightering ATBs, shuttle and conventional MR tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Tanker Security Program.

OSG is committed to setting high standards of excellence for its quality, safety and environmental programs. OSG is recognized as one of the world’s most customer-focused marine transportation companies and is headquartered in Tampa, FL. More information is available at www.osg.com.

