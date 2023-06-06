PR Newswire

CHICAGO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) announced today that CEO Christian Ulbrich and CFO Karen Brennan are scheduled to present at William Blair's 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

Additional details, including a live audio webcast and a copy of the presentation slides, will be available under the Events & Presentations section on JLL's Investor Relations website at http://ir.jll.com. An audio replay will be published after the conclusion of the presentation.

For further information, please contact JLL's Investor Relations department at: [email protected].

About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $20.9 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 103,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit ir.jll.com.

Contact: Gayle Kantro

Phone: +1 312 228 2795

Email: Gayle,[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jll-announces-participation-in-william-blairs-43rd-annual-growth-stock-conference-301844068.html

SOURCE JLL-IR