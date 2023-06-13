The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) today announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.3325 per share payable August 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on August 10, 2023.

About The TJX Companies, Inc.

The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of April 29, 2023, the end of the Company’s first quarter, the Company operated a total of 4,865 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and five e-commerce sites. These include 1,304 T.J. Maxx, 1,189 Marshalls, 901 HomeGoods, 81 Sierra, and 49 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, homegoods.com, and sierra.com, in the United States; 298 Winners, 152 HomeSense, and 106 Marshalls stores in Canada; 632 T.K. Maxx and 78 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com, in Europe; and 75 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. TJX’s press releases and financial information are available at TJX.com.

Important Information at Website

The Company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the Investors section at TJX.com. The Company encourages investors to consult that section of its website regularly.

