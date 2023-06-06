PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE: WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group has agreed to merge with Maury Microwave. Under the proposed transaction, Wireless Telecom Group shareholders will receive $2.13 per share in cash.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM)

Desktop Metal has agreed to merge with Stratasys. Under the proposed transaction, Desktop Metal shareholders will receive 0.123 shares of Stratasys per share.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC)

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. has agreed to merge with Ellington Financial. Under the proposed transaction, Arlington Asset Investment shareholders will receive $0.09 in cash and 0.3619 shares of Ellington per share.

Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ: REUN)

Reunion Neuroscience has agreed to merge with affiliates of MPM BioImpact. Under the proposed transaction, current Reunion Neuroscience shareholders will receive $1.12 per share in cash.

