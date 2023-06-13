AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of BNY Trade Insurance, Ltd. and The Hamilton Insurance Corp.

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a+” (Excellent) of BNY Trade Insurance, Ltd. (BNY Trade) (Hamilton, Bermuda) and The Hamilton Insurance Corp. (Hamilton) (Melville, NY). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings of BNY Trade reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). The ratings of Hamilton reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate ERM.

BNY Trade and Hamilton are single-parent captives of their ultimate parent, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) [NYSE: BK], a leading global financial services company. In their roles as single-parent captives, both companies provide comprehensive reinsurance coverage and products to their parent.

BNY Trade’s balance sheet strength is assessed as strongest, and is supported by risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), excellent liquidity measures and consistent surplus growth during the last five-year period, driven by organic growth. The operating performance assessment of strong reflects the company’s favorable combined ratio driven by excellent loss history and low expense structure. Hamilton’s balance sheet strength assessment of very strong is supported by risk-adjusted capitalization at the very strong level, as measured by BCAR, and strong liquidity measures exceeding industry composite averages. In addition, the company benefits from the financial flexibility and support provided by BNY Mellon. BNY Trade and Hamilton also benefit from their parent’s robust, enterprise–wide policies and procedures in the areas of risk management, resiliency, corporate governance, compliance and ethics.

AM Best remains the leading rating agency of alternative risk transfer entities, with more than 200 such vehicles rated in the United States and throughout the world. For current Best’s Credit Ratings and independent data on the captive and alternative risk transfer insurance market, please visit %3Cb%3Ewww.ambest.com%2Fcaptive%3C%2Fb%3E.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s %3Cb%3ERecent+Rating+Activity%3C%2Fb%3E web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view %3Cb%3EGuide+to+Best%27s+Credit+Ratings%3C%2Fb%3E. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view %3Cb%3EGuide+to+Proper+Use+of+Best%26rsquo%3Bs+Ratings+%26amp%3B+Assessments%3C%2Fb%3E.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit %3Cb%3Ewww.ambest.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

Copyright © 2023 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230606005993r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005993/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.