ORLANDO, Fla., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced a brand-new single-family community is coming soon to Orlando, Florida. Located off Holden Avenue just south of Downtown Orlando, the company’s new luxury home community, Haven Oaks, will feature 43 home sites nestled among mature oak trees for the perfect blend of luxury, convenience, and tranquility. Construction of the model home is set to begin in the summer of 2023 and sales will start this fall.



With an array of one- and two-story home designs, Haven Oaks provides flexible floor plan options to suit every lifestyle and preference. Each home is thoughtfully crafted with contemporary aesthetics and modern features, creating a harmonious blend of style and functionality.

Situated near local shops, dining establishments, world-renowned attractions, and major employment centers, Toll Brothers residents in Haven Oaks will enjoy a convenient location near Interstates 4 and 408.

"What sets Haven Oaks apart is its prime location," said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers in Orlando. "Our goal is to provide residents with a secluded sanctuary amidst the vibrant energy of the city. With our flexible home designs and proximity to local conveniences, Haven Oaks truly offers the best of both worlds. We are thrilled to introduce Haven Oaks to the Orlando community."

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Central Florida area include Laurel Pointe Lake Nona, Riverside Oaks, The Brix at The Packing District, The Oaks at Kelly Park, Toll Brothers at Bella Collina, Weslyn Park in Sunbridge, Westhaven at Ovation.

For more information, call (877) 431-0444 or visit TollBrothers.com/Florida.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.



©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | [email protected]



