Originally published in Enbridge's 2022 Sustainability Report

CEO and Board Chair message

Energy underpins every aspect of our economy and society. At Enbridge, our mission is to deliver energy-safely, reliably, 24/7, every day of the year. And as energy sources and uses evolve our businesses remain well positioned to continue delivering.

Our focus is on what's next, as we continue to meet the needs of our customers, host communities, investors, governments and civil society today.

Energy security and affordability

The world faces an urgent imperative to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and transition to a lower-carbon economy. At the same time, energy demand is rising-and world events in 2022 have been a powerful reminder that energy reliability, affordability and access remain critical considerations, alongside sustainability.

Enbridge has been working with partners and policymakers to ease global supply constraints, emphasizing our both/and approach to advancing an energy strategy that accelerates investments in renewables and lower-carbon energy technologies, while also sustaining and expanding energy infrastructure that connects North American liquids and natural gas supplies to overseas markets in desperate need of affordable, reliable energy and feedstocks.

Our approach to energy transitions

Enbridge is taking a practical approach to the energy transitions happening in North America and around world by providing the energy needed today while simultaneously advancing solutions for tomorrow.

We're bridging to a cleaner energy future by innovating across our value chain. Every part of our business is now systematically engaged in our work to meet our GHG targets. By investing in our conventional business, we are ensuring reliability, lowering our emissions, meeting our customers' needs and through expanding North American export infrastructure we are playing a key role in lowering global emissions. We are also ramping up our efforts in lower-carbon solutions that complement our existing assets, including investing in renewables, carbon capture, hydrogen and renewable natural gas.

ESG embedded in our business

At Enbridge, the environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework has proven a useful tool to track, manage and convey to investors and other stakeholders our progress against key elements of potential business risk and opportunity. In 2020, we set ambitious goals across all aspects of E, S and G with clear pathways to achieving them. In this, our 22nd Sustainability Report, we are pleased to share progress on these goals. We have established specific plans within and across businesses and importantly, aligned our executive compensation and financing costs to ESG performance strategies advancing throughout the Company that position Enbridge to grow sustainably for many decades to come.

In 2022, we made significant progress on advancing low-carbon business opportunities, including our first-in-North America hydrogen-blending pilot project in Ontario, a second, larger hydrogen-blending project in Quebec and our proposed Wabamun Carbon Hub in Alberta, which is being advanced in partnership with First Nations and Métis nations in Alberta. We also placed into service the 480-MW Saint-Nazaire Project, France's first commercial-scale offshore wind facility, and acquired Tri Global Energy to accelerate our renewables growth and expand our onshore development expertise.

Advancing inclusion and opportunity

At Enbridge, we intend to play an active and constructive role in fostering Indigenous engagement, inclusion and awareness across our host communities and throughout our company. In 2022, we published our Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan, which continues our long-held commitment to strengthening relationships with Indigenous communities across North America and advancing reconciliation. This report outlines progress against those commitments as well as some recent business partnerships with Indigenous peoples, including our landmark Athabasca Indigenous Investments equity partnership with 22 First Nations, signed last fall.

We both feel incredibly honored to be leading Enbridge into the next phase of growth-and to be leading this high-performance team who share our passion for the business and our mission to be the firstchoice energy delivery company for our customers, communities, investors, stakeholders and employees.

Tomorrow is on at Enbridge.

Sincerely,

Gregory L. Ebel
President & Chief Executive Officer

Pamela L. Carter
Chair, Board of Directors

