Trident Royalties PLC Announces Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Trident Royalties Plc Availability of Annual Report and Accounts 2022 and Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / Trident Royalties Plc ("Trident" or the "Company") (

AIM:TRR, Financial)(OTCQX:TDTRF, Financial), the diversified mining royalty company, announces that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 and Notice of its 2023 Annual General Meeting are available for download from the Company's website at www.tridentroyalties.com.

These two documents, together with a Form of Proxy, have been mailed to those shareholders who have elected to receive paper copies today.

2023 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

The Company's AGM is to be held at held at the offices of Grant Thornton UK LLP, 30 Finsbury Square, London, EC2A 1AG at 11.00 a.m. on 29 June 2023.

** Ends **

Contact details:

Trident Royalties Plc

Adam Davidson / Richard Hughes

www.tridentroyalties.com

+1 (757) 208-5171 / +44 7967 589997

Grant Thornton (Nominated Adviser)

Colin Aaronson / Samantha Harrison / Samuel Littler

www.grantthornton.co.uk

+44 020 7383 5100

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Broker)

Callum Stewart / Ashton Clanfield

www.stifelinstitutional.com

+44 20 7710 7600

Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Scott Mathieson / Cara Murphy

www.liberum.com

+44 20 3100 2184

Tamesis Partners LLP (Joint Broker)

Richard Greenfield

www.tamesispartners.com

+44 20 3882 2868

St Brides Partners Ltd (Financial PR & IR)

Susie Geliher / Catherine Leftley

www.stbridespartners.co.uk

+44 20 7236 1177

About Trident

Trident is a growth-focused diversified mining royalty and streaming company, providing investors with exposure to a mix of base battery, precious, and bulk metals.

Key highlights of Trident's strategy include:

  • Building upon a royalty and streaming portfolio which broadly mirrors the commodity exposure of the global mining sector (excluding fossil fuels) with a bias towards production or near-production assets, differentiating Trident from the majority of peers which are exclusively, or heavily weighted, to precious metals;
  • Acquiring royalties and streams in resource-friendly jurisdictions worldwide, while most competitors have portfolios focused on North and South America;
  • Targeting attractive small-to-mid size transactions which are often ignored in a sector dominated by large players;
  • Active deal-sourcing which, in addition to writing new royalties and streams, will focus on the acquisition of assets held by natural sellers such as: closed-end funds, prospect generators, junior and mid-tier miners holding royalties as non-core assets, and counterparties seeking to monetise packages of royalties and streams which are otherwise undervalued by the market;
  • Maintaining a low-overhead model which is capable of supporting a larger scale business without a commensurate increase in operating costs; and
  • Leveraging the experience of management, the board of directors, and Trident's adviser team, all of whom have deep industry connections and strong transactional experience across multiple commodities and jurisdictions.
  • The acquisition and aggregation of individual royalties and streams is expected to deliver strong returns for shareholders as assets are acquired on terms reflective of single asset risk compared with the lower risk profile of a diversified, larger scale portfolio. Further value is expected to be delivered by the introduction of conservative levels of leverage through debt. Once scale has been achieved, strong cash generation is expected to support an attractive dividend policy, providing investors with a desirable mix of inflation protection, growth and income.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Trident Royalties PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759594/Trident-Royalties-PLC-Announces-Posting-of-Annual-Report-and-Notice-of-AGM

img.ashx?id=759594

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.