Cue Health Achieves Groundbreaking Milestone with FDA: First Company to Receive De Novo Authorization for a COVID-19 Home Use Test

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Cue Health (Nasdaq: HLTH), a healthcare technology company, announces an industry breakthrough as the first company to receive De Novo authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Cue COVID-19 Molecular Test, designed for both home and point-of-care use. This sets a new standard as the first FDA De Novo authorization for a home use COVID-19 test and the first De Novo granted for any home use respiratory test.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005936/en/

Cue_Reader_%28Red_Background%29.jpg

Cue Reader (Photo: Business Wire)

This significant achievement highlights Cue Health's dedication to empowering individuals with accurate, accessible, and actionable diagnostic tools. The FDA's De Novo authorization signifies that the Cue COVID-19 Molecular Test meets the agency's stringent regulatory standards for safety and efficacy.

Originally made available to consumers without a prescription through a 2021 FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), Cue's COVID-19 test delivers results in just 20 minutes to connected mobile smart devices. With a demonstrated overall accuracy of 98%, the test detects all known COVID-19 variants of concern and integrates into Cue Care, the company's state-of-the-art test-to-treatment service.

Ayub Khattak, Chairman and CEO of Cue Health, said, "We are honored to receive this landmark De Novo authorization from the FDA, which emphasizes the reliability and accuracy of our COVID-19 Molecular Test in home and point-of-care settings. Our integrated test-to-treatment platform, coupled with the recent authorization of our mpox test and several other molecular tests under FDA review or in clinical studies, helps enable faster and better-informed healthcare decisions while making care and treatment more convenient."

This project has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds awarded by the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, beginning in June 2018 under contract number HHSO100201800016C.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc. (Nasdaq: HLTH) is a healthcare technology company that uses diagnostic-enabled care to empower people to live their healthiest lives. The Cue Health platform offers individuals and healthcare providers convenient and personalized access to lab-quality diagnostic tests at home and at the point-of-care, as well as on-demand telehealth consultations and treatment options for a wide range of health and wellness needs. Cue’s customers include federal and state public sector agencies and the private sector, which includes healthcare providers, enterprises, and individual consumers. Cue’s COVID-19 test was the first FDA-authorized molecular diagnostic test for at-home and over-the-counter use without a prescription. Cue has since received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for its molecular mpox test at the point of care and, to expand its test menu, the company has a number of other submissions under review by the FDA. Cue, founded in 2010, owns over 100 patents and is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.cuehealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements”. The words, without limitation, “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those related to the expected future diagnostic test menu and the factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Cue’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 16, 2023 and Cue’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on May 10, 2023. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Cue’s management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Cue specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Cue Mpox (Monkeypox) Molecular Test has not been FDA cleared or approved, but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA under an EUA. This product has been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from monkeypox virus, not for any other viruses or pathogens. The emergency use of this product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of infection with the monkeypox virus, including in vitro diagnostics that detect and/or diagnose infection with non-variola Orthopoxvirus, under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230606005936r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005936/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.