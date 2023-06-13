Arcutis to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. ( ARQT), an early-stage commercial company focused on developing meaningful innovations in immuno-dermatology, today announced that Arcutis management will participate in an upcoming investor conference.

Details for the company’s participation are as follows:

  • Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    Fireside Chat Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
    Fireside Chat Time: 10:40am PT / 1:40 pm ET

The webcast for this conference may be accessed at the “Events” section of the Company’s website. The replay of the webcast will be available on the Arcutis website for 180 days following the conference.

About Arcutis
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. ( ARQT) is an early commercial-stage medical dermatology company that champions meaningful innovation to address the urgent needs of individuals living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions. With a commitment to solving the most persistent patient challenges in dermatology, Arcutis has a growing portfolio that harnesses our unique dermatology development platform coupled with our dermatology expertise to build differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets. Arcutis’ dermatology development platform includes a robust pipeline with multiple clinical programs for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions including scalp and body psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, and alopecia areata. For more information, visit www.arcutis.com or follow Arcutis on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking” statements, including, among others, statements regarding its potential to address urgent needs and expectations with regard to the timing of data and regulatory events. These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ include risks inherent in the clinical development process and regulatory approval process, the timing of regulatory filings, the timing and expenses of commercialization efforts, and our ability to defend our intellectual property. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties applicable to our business, see the “Risk Factors” section of our Form 10-K filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 28, 2023, as well as any subsequent filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise or update information herein to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contacts:

Media
Amanda Sheldon, Head of Corporate Communications
[email protected]

Investors
Eric McIntyre, Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]

