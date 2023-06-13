VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / Amarc Resources Ltd. ( TSXV:AHR, Financial)(OTCQB:AXREF) (Amarc or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research Conference hosted virtually on June 6 and 7, 2023.

Amarc President & CEO Dr. Diane Nicolson and Ron Thiessen, Director and CEO of Hunter Dickinson Inc. ("HDI") will be presenting on June 7, 2023 at 8:30AM EDT to discuss Amarc's three high potential copper-gold districts in British Columbia, Canada.

Investors and members of the financial community are invited to register and attend the live presentation at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6052896603051366489. Playback will be available at the same link.

Amarc's expansive, 100%-owned copper±gold districts are located in British Columbia. The JOY, DUKE and IKE districts host four known copper±gold deposits prime for moving toward development, and 10 porphyry copper-gold deposit targets that are ready for drill discovery.

Active exploration programs were completed in 2022 and continue into 2023 through the Company's earn-in agreements with Freeport-McMoran Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ("Freeport") and Boliden Mineral Canada Ltd. ("Boliden").

Freeport at JOY and Boliden at DUKE can earn up to a 70% interest in the districts by funding $110 million and $90 million of staged earn-in expenditures, respectively.

With potentially $200 million in non-dilutive funding, the investments made through these agreements will enable considerable advancement of the exploration and development of our projects. In addition, the fully-funded, ongoing exploration activities at the JOY and DUKE Districts will provide a significant flow of results in 2023.

About JOHN TUMAZOS VERY INDEPENDENT RESEARCH, LLC (JTVIR LLC) is registered as an investment advisor in the State of NJ. With 30-odd institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada JTVIR LLC provides fundamental research on commodities markets and common stocks in the metals, fertilizer and forest products sectors. For more information please visit www.veryindependentresearch.com

About Amarc Resources

Amarc is a mineral exploration and development company with an experienced and successful management team focused on developing a new generation of long-life, high-value porphyry Cu-Au mines in BC. By combining high-demand projects with dynamic management, Amarc has created a solid platform to create value from its exploration and development-stage assets.

Amarc is advancing its 100%-owned IKE, DUKE and JOY porphyry Cu±Au districts located in different prolific porphyry regions of southern, central and northern BC, respectively. Each district represents significant potential for the development of multiple and important-scale, porphyry Cu±Au deposits. Importantly, each of the three districts is located in proximity to industrial infrastructure - including power, highways and rail.

Amarc is associated with HDI, a diversified, global mining company with a 35-year history of porphyry Cu deposit discovery and development success. Previous and current HDI projects include some of BC's and the world's most important porphyry deposits - such as Pebble, Mount Milligan, Southern Star, Kemess South, Kemess North, Gibraltar, Prosperity, Xietongmen, Newtongmen, Florence, Casino, Sisson, Maggie, IKE, PINE and DUKE. From its head office in Vancouver, Canada, HDI applies its unique strengths and capabilities to acquire, develop, operate and monetize mineral projects.

Amarc works closely with local governments, Indigenous groups and stakeholders in order to advance its mineral projects responsibly, and in a manner that contributes to sustainable community and economic development. We pursue early and meaningful engagement to ensure our mineral exploration and development activities are well coordinated and broadly supported, address local priorities and concerns, and optimize opportunities for collaboration. In particular, we seek to establish mutually beneficial partnerships with Indigenous groups within whose traditional territories our projects are located, through the provision of jobs, training programs, contract opportunities, capacity funding agreements and sponsorship of community events. All Amarc work programs are carefully planned to achieve high levels of environmental and social performance.

Dr. Roy Greig, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content in this release.

For further details on Amarc Resources Ltd., please visit the Company's website at www.amarcresources.com or contact Dr. Diane Nicolson, President and CEO, at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114, or Kin Communications, at (604) 684-6730, Email: [email protected].

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF AMARC RESOURCES LTD.

Dr. Diane Nicolson

President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor any other regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking and other Cautionary Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All such statements, other than statements of historical facts that address exploration plans and plans for enhanced relationships are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Assumptions used by the Company to develop forward-looking statements include the following: Amarc's projects will obtain all required environmental and other permits and all land use and other licenses, studies and exploration of Amarc's projects will continue to be positive, and no geological or technical problems will occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, potential environmental issues or liabilities associated with exploration, development and mining activities, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and tenure and delays due to third party opposition, changes in and the effect of government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, exploration and development of properties located within Aboriginal groups asserted territories may affect or be perceived to affect asserted aboriginal rights and title, which may cause permitting delays or opposition by Aboriginal groups, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, as well as risks relating to the uncertainties with respect to the effects of COVID-19. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on Amarc Resources Ltd., investors should review Amarc's annual Form 20-F filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and its home jurisdiction filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: Amarc Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/759586/Amarc-to-Present-at-the-John-Tumazos-Very-Independent-Research-LLC-Virtual-Conference-Wednesday-June-7-2023



