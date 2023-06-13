Innoviva, Inc. (Nasdaq: INVA) (“Innoviva”), a diversified holding company with a portfolio of royalties and other healthcare assets, today announced that Pavel Raifeld, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Dana Point, CA on Monday, June 12th, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.inva.com%2Fpresentations-events. The webcast will be available for replay for 90 days following the event.

About Innoviva

