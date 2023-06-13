First Trust Announces Approval of Liquidation of Three ETFs

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”) announced today the approval of the liquidation of First Trust BICK Index Fund (Nasdaq: BICK), a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II, Developed International Equity Select ETF (Nasdaq: RNDM), a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VI and EquityCompass Risk Manager ETF (NYSE Arca: ERM, a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII (each, a “Fund”).

Based upon the recommendation of FTA, the investment advisor of the Funds, the Board of Trustees of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VI and First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII determined that it was in the best interests of each Fund to liquidate. Accordingly, the Board of Trustees approved the liquidation of each Fund pursuant to a plan of liquidation and termination.

Shareholders may sell their holdings in the Developed International Equity Select ETF prior to the end of the trading day on June 20, 2023, and Shareholders may sell their holdings in the First Trust BICK Index Fund and EquityCompass Risk Manager ETF prior to the end of the trading day on July 14, 2023. Customary brokerage charges may apply to these transactions. The last day the Developed International Equity Select ETF will accept creation and redemption orders is June 20, 2023, and the last day the First Trust BICK Index Fund and EquityCompass Risk Manager ETF will accept creation and redemption orders is July 14, 2023. On the applicable date referenced above, each Fund’s shares will subsequently be de-listed. The Developed International Equity Select ETF will liquidate on or around June 28, 2023, and the First Trust BICK Index Fund and EquityCompass Risk Manager ETF will liquidate on or around July 21, 2023. Any person holding shares in a Fund as of the applicable liquidation date will receive a cash redemption amount equal to the net asset value of such shares after the Fund has discharged and/or made reasonable provisions for the payment of all of its charges, taxes, expenses and liabilities. Shareholders generally will recognize a capital gain or loss on any redemption.

FTA is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund’s investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate, First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $194 billion as of April 30, 2023 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and SMAs. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

Each Fund’s daily closing price and net asset value per share as well as other information can be found at www.ftportfolios.com.

