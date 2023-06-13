Allego N.V. (“Allego” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ALLG), a leading pan-European public electric vehicle fast and ultrafast charging network, today announced that management will be presenting and participating in one-on-one investor meetings at TD Cowen’s Sustainability Week from June 6-9, 2023.

The presentation will take place on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 10:55 AM EDT. It will be webcast live and can be accessed in the Events and Publications section at https%3A%2F%2Fir.allego.eu.

About Allego

Allego is a leading provider of electric vehicle charging solutions, dedicated to accelerating the transition to electric mobility with 100% renewable energy. Allego has developed a comprehensive portfolio of innovative charging infrastructure and proprietary technology, including its Allamo and EV Cloud software platforms. With a network of 34,000 charging points (and counting) spanning 16 countries, Allego delivers independent, reliable, and safe charging solutions, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation. Founded in 2013 and publicly listed on the NYSE in 2022, Allego now employs a team of 220 people striving every day to make charging easier, more convenient, and enjoyable for all.

Please refer to www.allego.eu for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005740/en/