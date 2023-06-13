Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) (“Bridge”) today announced that Robert Morse, Executive Chairman, and Katie Elsnab, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the 2023 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Wednesday, June 14 at 1:00 PM ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on Bridge’s Investor Relations page at https%3A%2F%2Fir.bridgeig.com%2Fnews-events%2Fir-calendar. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge is a leading, alternative investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes, with approximately $48.8 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2023. Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select U.S. verticals across real estate, credit, renewable energy and secondaries strategies.

