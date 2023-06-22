Samsara+Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, today announced that it will host its Investor Day on June 22, 2023 from 12:30 - 3:00 p.m. Pacific time (3:30 - 6:00 p.m. Eastern time). Members of Samsara's executive leadership team, including Sanjit Biswas (CEO and Co-Founder) and Dominic Phillips (CFO), will discuss updates to the Company’s vision, product platform, customer momentum, and financials.

A live webcast will begin at 12:30 p.m. Pacific time (3:30 p.m. Eastern time) on June 22, 2023. Interested parties can access the webcast by registering at this+link.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the event at investors.samsara.com.

