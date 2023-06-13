Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, will host a virtual investor event on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Topics to be covered at the event include:

Summary of new IMerge Phase 3 data in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) featured in 2023 medical meetings. This includes presentation of data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting on June 2, 2023 and upcoming presentations at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Meeting taking place from June 8-11, 2023.

Overview of imetelstat clinical pipeline, including ongoing trials in myelofibrosis and acute myeloid leukemia.

Commercial view on lower risk MDS market opportunity for imetelstat.

Joining Geron’s management team during the presentation and live question and answer session are physician key opinion leaders and investigators of Geron clinical trials:

Uwe Platzbecker, M.D., Director, Clinic and Polyclinic for Hematology, Cell Therapy and Hemostaseology, University Hospital, Leipzig, Germany

Rami S. Komrokji, M.D., Vice Chair of the Malignant Hematology Department at the Moffitt Cancer Center, Tampa, Florida

A live webcast of the event and related presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.geron.com%2Finvestors%2Fevents. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.

About Geron

Geron is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing therapies with the potential to extend and enrich the lives of patients living with hematologic malignancies. Its investigational first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, harnesses Nobel Prize winning science in a treatment that may alter the underlying course of these diseases. To learn more, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.geron.com%2For follow us on LinkedIn.

