Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) (“Kenvue”), the world’s largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue, today announced that its financial results for the second quarter ending July 2, 2023, will be released before market open on July 20, 2023.

The company will host a conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time to report its second quarter results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-8835 from the U.S. or 201-689-8779 from international locations. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.kenvue.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the live event.

About Kenvue

