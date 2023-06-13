NEW YORK, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq ( NDAQ) will be presenting at the following conference with a webcast available at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm.
|Who:
|Adena Friedman, Chair & CEO, Nasdaq
|What:
|Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference
|When:
|Thursday, June 8, 2023
|10:00 AM ET
|Where:
|Ms. Friedman’s presentation will be webcast at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq ( NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.
Media Relations Contact:
Nick Eghtessad
+1.929.996.8894
[email protected]
Investor Relations Contact:
Ato Garrett
+1.212.401.8737
[email protected]
-NDAQF-
