Southfield, MI, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) and recreational vehicle (“RV”) communities and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.93 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2023. The distribution is payable July 17, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2023.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2023, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

For Further Information at the Company:

Fernando Castro-Caratini

Chief Financial Officer

(248) 208-2500

www.suncommunities.com