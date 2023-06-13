TopBuild Publishes Fifth Annual ESG Report

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (:BLD), a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada, has published its fifth annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) report detailing the Company’s focus on operating with integrity, promoting a diverse and inclusive workforce, and helping its customers and their end-users achieve the full energy-saving benefits that insulation offers. The report can be found on the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com.

Robert Buck, President and CEO, stated, “Our ESG commitment starts at the top of our organization and elements of our ESG program are woven into the daily practices of our business. We are also dedicated to supporting our customers in achieving their sustainability goals through our energy efficient insulation products. This past year we continued to deliver against our ESG goals and commitments and are proud of the progress we have made.”

The Company also partnered with a leading independent advisory firm to conduct a materiality assessment to inform and refine the focus of its ESG strategy.

About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our contractor services business which has approximately 235 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our specialty distribution network encompasses approximately 175 branches. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contact
Tabitha Zane
[email protected]
386-763-8801

ti?nf=ODg1MzMwNSM1NjMzNzk0IzIwMjU0NjE=
TopBuild-Corp-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.