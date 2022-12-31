Emeren to Participate at the Roth London Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., June 6, 2023

STAMFORD, Conn., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeren Group Ltd ("Emeren" or the "Company") (www.emeren.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator, today announced that management will be attending 9th Annual Roth London Conference, which will be held at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane.

Management will be also available for one-on-one or small group meetings with institutional investors during the conference on June 20 - 22, 2023. For more information or to request a meeting, please contact a Roth sales representative.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://www.roth.com/london2023

About Emeren Group Ltd

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator with a ~3 GW pipeline of projects and IPP assets across Europe, North America, and Asia. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services with local professional teams across multiple countries. For more information, go to www.emeren.com.

Emeren Group filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 16, 2023. The Annual Report on Form 20-F can be accessed on Emeren Group Ltd's investor relations website at https://ir.emeren.com/ or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders and holders of American depositary shares representing Emeren's shares have the ability to, upon request to Emeren's Investor Relations Department at [email protected], receive a hard copy of Emeren's complete audited financial statements, free of charge, within a reasonable period of time following the request.

