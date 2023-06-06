PR Newswire

Work Will Strengthen Capacity of Victim Service Organizations

RESTON, Va., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and technology services provider, was recently awarded a contract by the U.S. Department of Justice Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) to provide training and technical assistance (TTA) to better support and serve victims and survivors of crime.

The recompete contract, which was awarded in the first quarter of 2023, has a value of $22 million and a term of five years, including a one-year base and four one-year options. It follows a $10.5 million contract awarded to ICF in the third quarter of 2022 to support OVC's National Elder Fraud Hotline.

ICF will bring its combined expertise in trauma-informed victim services, advanced analytics and leading-edge technology solutions to the contract. The company has been recognized nationally for creating lasting positive impact through deep subject matter expertise in victim services and creating multimodal, accessible TTA.

"Crime affects nearly every community across the U.S. and promoting quality, evidence-based services reduces both individual and collective trauma," said Jennifer Welham, ICF senior vice president for health, human services and workforce. "We have a long and successful track record in improving victim services by bringing lived experiences and advanced data management capabilities to agencies. We look forward to continuing our successful 20-year partnership with OVC and strengthening its capacity to provide critical support to crime victims and survivors."

ICF's TTA approach focuses on building skills, enhancing organizational capacity and advancing the field overall, resulting in lasting change in behavior, culture and policy. The company brings first-hand experience grounded in data analysis, emerging research, cutting-edge capacity building and more to develop and implement diverse programs, training and resources to support vulnerable populations including crime victims, survivors and those who serve them.

ICF is a global consulting and technology services company with approximately 9,000 employees. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future.

