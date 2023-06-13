Martinrea International Inc. Holds Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE), a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, today announced the results of the election of directors at its annual general meeting.

Rob Wildeboer, the Company’s Executive Chairman, stated: “We would like to thank our shareholders for their overwhelming show of support. The voting results were very positive. As a board, we will continue to do our best for the Company and our shareholders.”

Mr. Wildeboer added: “At the meeting, we presented an operational, financial and strategic overview of the Company and its opportunities. The Company is performing well in multiple ways, our culture is a sustainable competitive advantage, and we expect to continue to deliver positive results for our stakeholders. Our outlook remains positive.”

Martinrea held an annual general meeting on June 6, 2023. A total of 48,464,187 Common Shares, or 60.29% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each director nominee by a substantial majority as follows:

Rob Wildeboer96.78%
Fred Olson96.41%
Pat D’Eramo99.51%
Terry Lyons95.11%
Maureen Midgley99.66%
David Schoch99.26%
Molly Shoichet99.45%
Sandra Pupatello96.50%
Edward Waitzer97.99%

Additionally, Martinrea’s advisory “say on pay” vote received 98.26% support.

ABOUT MARTINREA

Martinrea is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems. Martinrea operates in 58 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa and Japan. Martinrea’s vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit www.martinrea.com. Follow Martinrea on Twitter and Facebook.

The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “MRE”.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Wildeboer
Executive Chairman
Martinrea International Inc.
3210 Langstaff Road
Vaughan, Ontario L4K 5B2
Tel: 416.749.0314
Fax: 289.982.3001

Fred Di Tosto
Chief Financial Officer
Martinrea International Inc.
3210 Langstaff Road
Vaughan, Ontario L4K 5B2
Tel: 416.749.0314
Fax: 289.982.3001


