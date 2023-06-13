STRIDE Fitness Tustin to Hold Global Running Day Celebration featuring Health Experts, Competitions, and Prize Giveaways

Unleash your inner runner with a day filled with high-intensity workouts, expert tips, and an exciting challenge that could lead to prizes and much more!

TUSTIN, Calif., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRIDE Fitness Tustin, a premium boutique fitness studio and member of the Xponential Fitness (: XPOF) family of brands, is hosting a Global Running Day Celebration event on Wednesday, June 7th from 5 AM – 8:00 PM at 2745 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA 92782.

Global Running Day is an international holiday to recognize one of the world's most popular forms of exercise and its incredible benefits. STRIDE Fitness Tustin will be hosting a day filled with exciting activities aimed at promoting health and fitness, both physically and mentally.

Participants can enjoy diverse workouts, informative workshops on healthy eating, and mindfulness sessions. The event aims to inspire a healthier lifestyle, foster a supportive community, and contribute to a healthier world.

Participants will automatically be entered into a contest to win a free Hypervolt Premium Massage Gun. In addition, Dr. Patrick Magno will be on-site to provide expert health advice on conditioning and injury prevention. Classes will be held at 6:00 AM, 7:15 AM, 8:45 AM, 4:00 PM, 5:30 PM, and 7:00 PM

"We are excited to celebrate Global Running Day at STRIDE Fitness Tustin. Running and strength training are excellent ways to improve your overall physical and mental health, while building a supportive community together. This will be an eventful day full of education, fitness and fun.”
- Jeff Corless, Owner, STRIDE Fitness Tustin.

STRIDE Fitness is the ultimate blend of cardio, strength, and core exercises, providing a total body workout that's anything but ordinary. Led by their passionate Certified Coaches, each class offers dynamic HIIT workouts with State-of-the-art equipment. Regardless of your fitness level, STRIDE Fitness offer a welcoming environment where anyone can achieve their goals and enjoy every step of the journey.

ALL newcomers can claim their first STRIDE Fitness class for FREE by visiting this link: https://www.clubready.com/JoinUs/9602/578137

Contact: Tim Lineberger (714) 676-4317 or [email protected]

