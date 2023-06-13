Dream Impact Trust Announces Dream Investor Day and Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Unitholders

1 hours ago
DREAM IMPACT TRUST (TSX: MPCT.UN) (theTrust”) is pleased to announce that on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, Dream Unlimited Corp., Dream Office REIT and Dream Impact Trust are welcoming investors for a joint investor session. The event will be hosted at our head office at 30 Adelaide Street East, Suite 301 at 10:00 am ET. This session will discuss each company’s net asset value, capital allocation strategy and business plan, to provide better insight into how we view and manage the businesses.

At our annual meeting of unitholders (the “Meeting”) held today, all of the nominees for election as trustees of the Trust (the “Trustees”) referred to in its management information circular for the Meeting (the “Circular”) were elected. Votes cast on this matter were as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes
For

Votes
Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

Amar Bhalla

22,878,302

97.73

532,554

2.27

Dr. Catherine Brownstein

22,861,957

97.66

548,899

2.34

Robert Goodall

22,844,323

97.58

566,533

2.42

Jennifer Lee Koss

22,860,826

97.65

550,030

2.35

Karine MacIndoe

22,890,890

97.78

519,966

2.22

At the Meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as the auditor of the Trust, Dream Impact Master LP and the Trust’s subsidiaries for the ensuing year, and the Trustees were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

The Trust is also pleased to announce that the unitholders approved a resolution (the “Consolidation Resolution”) authorizing the Trustees to effect a consolidation (the “Unit Consolidation”) of the issued and outstanding units of the Trust (“Units”) on the basis of one (1) post consolidation Unit for every four (4) pre-consolidation Units, as more particularly described in the Circular.

The Consolidation Resolution was required to be approved by more than 50% of the votes cast by the unitholders entitled to vote at the Meeting. Votes cast on this matter were as follows:

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

All Unitholders

21,911,144

93.57

1,504,628

6.43

If the board of Trustees proceeds with the Unit Consolidation, it will take effect on a date to be coordinated with the Toronto Stock Exchange and details will be announced in advance by the Trust. No further action on the part of unitholders is required in order for the board of Trustees to implement the Unit Consolidation.

About Dream Impact Trust

Dream Impact is an open-ended trust dedicated to impact investing. Dream Impact’s underlying portfolio is comprised of exceptional real estate assets reported under two operating segments: development and investment holdings, and recurring income, that would not be otherwise available in a public and fully transparent vehicle, managed by an experienced team with a successful track record in these areas. The objectives of Dream Impact are to create positive and lasting impacts for our stakeholders through our three impact verticals: environmental sustainability and resilience, attainable and affordable housing, and inclusive communities; while generating attractive returns for investors. For more information, please visit: www.dreamimpacttrust.ca.

