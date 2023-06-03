Texas Capital Bank Hosts Community Fair in West Dallas

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / On Saturday, June 3, 2023, Texas Capital Bank and several of its area nonprofit partners hosted a fair for the West Dallas community. Located at the Texas Capital Banking Center in Trinity Groves, this event included complimentary food from local vendors, family fun and financial education during this West Dallas community celebration.

Texas Capital Bank is committed to implementing initiatives that support a better tomorrow for both its employees and the communities it serves. The firm has supported the West Dallas community in various ways throughout the past decade. Texas Capital Bank helped fund the project that initially launched the Trinity Groves site and was the first bank in the area to open in 2018 with full-service banking resources, free financial literacy courses and community development programs.

Members of the West Dallas community attended the fair to learn more about Texas Capital Bank's services, engage with onsite community partners and participate in educational activities. Attendees had the opportunity to play games, earn prizes and enjoy music from a live DJ. In addition to the celebration activities, remarks were given by Texas Capital Bank's Head of Community Development & Corporate Responsibility Effie Dennison and Chief Administrative Officer John Cummings.

Texas Capital Bank works to invest in communities so all residents have access to a great quality of life, an education that will prepare them to succeed, and the support they need to thrive. The West Dallas community fair provided a community building opportunity for neighbors to engage with nonprofits in the area who provide vital services to its residents.

About Texas Capital Bank

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI), the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital Bank has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. Member FDIC

3a3e2435-d59b-4e91-9794-cd838433434a.jpg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Texas Capital Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Texas Capital Bank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/texas-capital-bank
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Texas Capital Bank



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759657/Texas-Capital-Bank-Hosts-Community-Fair-in-West-Dallas

img.ashx?id=759657

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.