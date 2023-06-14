CENTENNIAL, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NB)(TSX:NB) announces today that it has submitted an application to the Export-Import Bank of the United States ("EXIM") for debt financing (the "Debt Financing") to fund the project costs for the Company's proposed Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project (the "Elk Creek Project"), located in southeast Nebraska, under EXIM's "Make More in America" initiative.

The Company submitted its Phase I application following receipt of a Letter of Interest from EXIM in February 2023, as announced on March 6, 2023, with regard to EXIM's potential interest in helping to finance the construction and development of the Elk Creek Project.

According to EXIM, the process from submission of a Phase I application to a final commitment of financing by EXIM, if any, is expected to take approximately six to nine months and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. See "About NioCorp's Application Process" and "Forward-Looking Statements" below for additional information.

The Debt Financing is subject to, among other matters, the satisfactory completion of due diligence, the negotiation and settlement of final terms, and the negotiation of definitive documentation. There can be no assurance that the Debt Financing will be completed on the terms described herein or at all.

ABOUT NIOCORP

NioCorp is developing a critical minerals project in Southeast Nebraska that will produce niobium, scandium, and titanium. The Company also is evaluating the potential to produce several rare earths from the Project. Niobium is used to produce specialty alloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy ("HSLA") steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a specialty metal that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium is also a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various lightweight alloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor, and medical implants. Magnetic rare earths, such as neodymium, praseodymium, terbium, and dysprosium are critical to the making of Neodymium-Iron-Boron ("NdFeB") magnets, which are used across a wide variety of defense and civilian applications.

ABOUT NIOCORP'S APPLICATION PROCESS

EXIM's "Make More in America" initiative allows companies to apply to EXIM for a project finance letter of interest, which letter indicates EXIM's willingness to consider a financing application for a given transaction. In February 2023, NioCorp applied to EXIM for a project finance letter of interest and, following a preliminary review of the Elk Creek Project to determine whether it met the basic criteria for a potential debt financing by EXIM, EXIM issued the Letter of Interest. As discussed above, NioCorp has now submitted an application to EXIM to begin Phase I of the underwriting process as soon as possible. This application requires detailed information and analysis from NioCorp regarding the Elk Creek Project, the Feasibility Study prepared by independent qualified persons for the purposes of estimating mineral resources and reserves at the Elk Creek Project, supply and offtake agreements, project costs, annual financial statements, financial model and assumptions, market information, principal risks and benefits, and insurance coverage. Phase I of the underwriting process will involve due diligence by EXIM and their advisors and the payment of certain fees and expenses by NioCorp. If the Phase I evaluation process is satisfactorily completed, EXIM will issue a preliminary project letter, indicating whether or not EXIM is prepared to move forward on a financing offer, as well as the general terms and conditions of such offer, based on the information available at the time of application. After the issuance of a preliminary project letter indicating that EXIM is prepared to move forward on a financing offer, NioCorp and EXIM would commence a second phase ("Phase II") of due diligence, involving additional fees payable by NioCorp, before EXIM determines if it will provide a final commitment of financing. The process from submission of a Phase I application to a final commitment of financing by EXIM, if any, is expected to take six to nine months. Even if NioCorp ultimately receives a final commitment from EXIM for project financing, NioCorp would still require additional financing to fund the estimated capital costs expected to be required to complete the development of the Elk Creek Project and advance it to the production stage.

