CEO Michael Forman Buys 7,415 Shares of FS Credit Opp Corp. (FSCO)

15 minutes ago
On June 5, 2023, CEO Michael Forman purchased 7,415 shares of FS Credit Opp Corp. (

FSCO, Financial), a leading investment management firm specializing in credit-focused strategies. This recent insider buying activity could signal a positive outlook for the company's stock price and future performance.

Who is Michael Forman of FS Credit Opp Corp.?

Michael Forman is the CEO and Chairman of FS Credit Opp Corp. He has extensive experience in the financial industry, having previously served as the CEO and Chairman of FS Investment Corporation, a leading business development company. Under his leadership, FS Credit Opp Corp. has grown to become a prominent player in the credit-focused investment management space.

FS Credit Opp Corp.'s Business Description

FS Credit Opp Corp. is an investment management firm that specializes in credit-focused strategies. The company primarily invests in senior secured loans and other debt instruments issued by private U.S. middle-market companies. FS Credit Opp Corp. aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its investors by focusing on income generation, capital preservation, and long-term capital appreciation.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, Michael Forman has purchased a total of 91,265 shares and sold 0 shares. This indicates a strong bullish sentiment from the CEO, as he continues to invest in the company's stock. The insider transaction history for FS Credit Opp Corp. shows that there have been 9 insider buys in total over the past year, with 0 insider sells over the same timeframe.

Shares of FS Credit Opp Corp. were trading for $4.57 apiece on the day of Michael Forman's recent buy, giving the stock a market cap of $922.355 million. The price-earnings ratio is 9999.00, which is higher than the industry median of 13.54 and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Considering the recent insider buying activity, the stock's valuation, and the company's strong business performance, it appears that FS Credit Opp Corp. could be an attractive investment opportunity. Investors should keep an eye on the stock and consider the potential benefits of adding it to their portfolios.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by CEO Michael Forman, along with the company's strong business performance and attractive valuation, suggests that FS Credit Opp Corp. (

FSCO, Financial) could be a promising investment opportunity. Investors should monitor the stock closely and consider the potential benefits of adding it to their portfolios.

