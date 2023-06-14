CEO to present at upcoming industry and investor events

MindBio scientists to deliver clinical trials results poster presentation at MAPS Psychedelic Science conference in Denver, Colorado

Company gathering large interest from both scientific community and investors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / MindBio Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:MBIO)(Frankfurt:WF6), (the "Company" or "MindBio"), Chief Executive Officer Justin Hanka has departed for Canada and the US to present at the Canadian Emerging Equities Life Sciences event and at upcoming MAPS psychedelic science conference in Colorado.

MindBio is showcasing its unique Microdosing treatment model to investment bankers, brokers and high net worth investors at the upcoming Emerging Equities Life Sciences event in Toronto. CEO of MindBio Therapeutics Justin Hanka will present the company's research results, treatment protocols, intellectual property and commercialization pathway to large institutional investors including Royal Bank of Canada, Cannacord, Research Capital, Gravitas Capital, Stifel to name a few.

MindBio scientists will also accompany management to Colorado to attend the largest psychedelics conference ever held. The MAPS Psychedelic science conference will showcase the world's best research and companies pioneering psychedelic medicines. MindBio is showcasing its ground-breaking results from LSD-Microdosing take-home clinical trials via a poster presentation and the Company will also showcase a large informative Microdosing display booth throughout the conference.

Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of MindBio said, "It is a privilege to attend these important events to showcase MindBio's clinical trial results, commercialization pathways and methodology for treating patients with medicinal microdosing."

We invite you to join us in support of creating a brighter future for mental health.

Receive our latest updates here: https://www.mindbiotherapeutics.com/get-updates

Follow MindBio on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mindbio-therapeutics/?viewAsMember=true

Follow CEO Justin Hanka on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/justinhanka/

For further information, please contact:

Justin Hanka, Chief Executive Officer

61 433140886

[email protected]

About MindBio Therapeutics

MindBio is a biotech/biopharma company focused on creating novel and emerging treatments for mental health conditions and is conducting world first take-home LSD-Microdosing human clinical trials. MindBio is a leader in microdosing of psychedelic medicines and is advancing its drug and technology protocols through clinical trials. MindBio has developed a multi-disciplinary platform for developing treatments and is involved in psychedelic medicine development and digital therapeutics, has completed Phase 1 clinical trials microdosing Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) in 80 patients, has a Phase 2 clinical trial in development microdosing LSD in patients with Major Depressive Disorder and a Phase 2 clinical trial in development microdosing LSD in late stage cancer patients experiencing existential distress. MindBio invests in research that forms the basis for developing novel and clinically proven treatments including digital technologies and interventions to treat debilitating health conditions such as depression, anxiety and other related mental health conditions.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

The press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "budget," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "scheduled," "forecast," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "to be," "could," "would," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and conditional. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of the date they are provided. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, include among others: general economic, market and business conditions in Canada and Australia; market volatility; unforeseen delays in timelines for any of the transactions or events described in this press release. All forward-looking information is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: MindBio Therapeutics

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/759703/MindBio-Therapeutics-CEO-To-Present-at-Emerging-Equities-Life-Sciences-VIP-Event-and-Showcase-MindBios-Research-at-Upcoming-MAPS-Psychedelics-Science-Conference-in-Colorado



