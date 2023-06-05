On June 5, 2023, Ben Brigham, the Exec Chairman & CEO and 10% Owner of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc ( AESI, Financial), purchased 10,000 shares of the company. This recent insider buying activity has caught the attention of investors and analysts alike, as it may signal a positive outlook for the company's stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a leading provider of energy solutions, focusing on the development, acquisition, and operation of energy infrastructure assets. The company's primary business segments include natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission, as well as renewable energy generation and storage.

Ben Brigham has been with Atlas Energy Solutions Inc since its inception and has played a crucial role in the company's growth and success. Over the past year, Brigham has purchased a total of 300,000 shares and has not sold any shares.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc reveals a total of 5 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders are confident in the company's prospects and are willing to invest their own money in the stock.

Valuation

On the day of Ben Brigham's recent purchase, shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc were trading at $16.85 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $1.011 billion.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that takes into account the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Based on the GF Value, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc appears to be fairly valued, with a GF Value of $16.85, which is equal to the stock's current trading price. This suggests that the stock is not overvalued or undervalued at the moment, but rather trading at a reasonable price given its historical multiples and future growth prospects.

Conclusion

The recent insider buying activity by Ben Brigham, along with the overall positive insider trend over the past year, indicates that insiders are confident in the future prospects of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. The stock's current valuation, as determined by the GF Value, also suggests that it is fairly priced, making it an attractive investment opportunity for those who believe in the company's growth potential.

Investors should keep a close eye on Atlas Energy Solutions Inc and its insiders' trading activities, as they may provide valuable insights into the company's future performance and stock price movements. As always, it is essential to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making any investment decisions.