Insider Buying: Atlas Energy Solutions Inc CEO Ben Brigham Acquires 10,000 Shares

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On June 5, 2023, Ben Brigham, the Exec Chairman & CEO and 10% Owner of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (

AESI, Financial), purchased 10,000 shares of the company. This recent insider buying activity has caught the attention of investors and analysts alike, as it may signal a positive outlook for the company's stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a leading provider of energy solutions, focusing on the development, acquisition, and operation of energy infrastructure assets. The company's primary business segments include natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission, as well as renewable energy generation and storage.

Ben Brigham has been with Atlas Energy Solutions Inc since its inception and has played a crucial role in the company's growth and success. Over the past year, Brigham has purchased a total of 300,000 shares and has not sold any shares.

Insider Trends

1666324124131131392.jpg

The insider transaction history for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc reveals a total of 5 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders are confident in the company's prospects and are willing to invest their own money in the stock.

Valuation

1666324137519349760.jpg

On the day of Ben Brigham's recent purchase, shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc were trading at $16.85 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $1.011 billion.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that takes into account the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Based on the GF Value, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc appears to be fairly valued, with a GF Value of $16.85, which is equal to the stock's current trading price. This suggests that the stock is not overvalued or undervalued at the moment, but rather trading at a reasonable price given its historical multiples and future growth prospects.

Conclusion

The recent insider buying activity by Ben Brigham, along with the overall positive insider trend over the past year, indicates that insiders are confident in the future prospects of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. The stock's current valuation, as determined by the GF Value, also suggests that it is fairly priced, making it an attractive investment opportunity for those who believe in the company's growth potential.

Investors should keep a close eye on Atlas Energy Solutions Inc and its insiders' trading activities, as they may provide valuable insights into the company's future performance and stock price movements. As always, it is essential to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making any investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.