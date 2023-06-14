VEON's Beeline Kazakhstan Launches IT Subsidiary QazCode

QazCode will provide world-class digital products and solutions to operators, businesses and public sector partners

Amsterdam, 7 June – VEON Ltd. ( VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, announces that Beeline Kazakhstan, its operator in Kazakhstan, has launched a software company QazCode to boost development of new digital products and services.

The 700-strong QazCode will be among the largest software development companies in Kazakhstan and will include 350 developers with expertise across software development, big data analytics, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI). QazCode will build digital products and services for both local Kazakh and international clients, including other VEON digital operators.

The formation of QazCode is part of VEON’s Digital Operator strategy, aimed at combining connectivity with a complete digital product and services portfolio that meets local needs, including in mobile financial services, entertainment, health, and education and others, leading to greater engagement and value-generation for customers. It will help strengthen the burgeoning IT services ecosystem in Kazakhstan.

“The creation of a software development company is a natural expansion of our Digital Operator strategy. Beeline Kazakhstan has been at the core of originating world-class digital services through its excellent IT development team who create solutions not only for our connectivity base but for the broader digital ecosystem in Kazakhstan. Given their scope and expertise in creating compelling digital products for both internal and external customers, it makes absolute sense to give them a new identity.” explains Evgeniy Nastradin, CEO of Beeline Kazakhstan.

“QazCode will create world-class ICT services for consumers, businesses and public sectors partners, and deliver joint projects with other companies in the region and across international markets.

QazCode has been created out of the Beeline Kazakhstan’s IT development group that previously created the entire ecosystem of the digital operator with over 60 app including the MyBeeline superapp, digital neo-bank Simply and music app hitter that are used by millions of people in Kazakhstan.

The deep expertise of QazCode across all aspects of digital application development will now become available to operating companies within the VEON Group and to independent companies looking to develop large-scale digital services.

QazCode is located within, and is a participant of, Astana Hub, the largest international technology and IT park of start-ups in Central Asia that comprises a community of more than 1000 companies, local start-ups and R&D offices.

About VEON
VEON is a global digital operator that currently provides converged connectivity and online services to nearly 160 million customers in six dynamic markets. We are transforming people’s lives, empowering individuals, creating opportunities for greater digital inclusion and driving economic growth across countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext. For more information visit: https://www.veon.com.

Disclaimer
This release contains “forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, VEON’s digital products and services. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. There can be no assurance that the initiatives referred to above will be successful. Elements of this press release contain or may contain “inside information” as defined under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

