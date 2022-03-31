PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a new Proximity Centre in Oslo, Norway as part of its continued expansion plan in the Nordics. The new state of the art centre will enable Infosys to attract, re-skill, and up-skill local talent to work on global opportunities through next-gen technologies like cloud, AI, IoT, 5G, and software engineering.

Over the last few years, Infosys has invested and expanded its footprint in the Nordic region with fresh partnerships including the one with Lefdal Mine Datacenter in Norway, strategic acquisitions such as Fluido in Finland and BASE Life Science in Denmark, as well as opening a new proximity center in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The new Oslo proximity centre will enable Infosys to partner, and work even more closely with its regional customers including Telenor, one of the world's largest telecommunications companies and DNB ASA, the largest bank in Norway, helping both organizations build and strengthen next-gen solutions and advance their digital transformation journeys.

Maria Ervik Løvold, Group Executive Vice President of Technology and Services (CIO), DNB ASA, said, "Infosys has been our strategic services partner for over 8 years, and we are very glad to see them expanding their presence in Norway. This shows their commitment to their localization agenda and bringing next generation digital technology skills to the Norwegian Market. We welcome this move and are happy to support Infosys on their continuing journey in Norway and the Nordics."

Torbjørn Larsen, CIO Telenor Norway, commented, "Telenor has chosen Infosys as one of our strategic partners in our digital transformation journey and we are pleased to see Infosys expanding its presence in the Norwegian market. We congratulate Infosys with their new office in Norway, an expansion that will provide a strong foundation for the collaboration between our two organizations. We look forward to continuing our digital transformation journey in partnership with Infosys."

Lisbeth Hammer Krog, Mayor of Bærum Municipality, said, "The opening of the new office in Bærum and Norway is a testament to Infosys' commitment and plans for the country. With its focus on digital transformation and innovative solutions, Infosys will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and success of Norwegian companies. We appreciate Infosys' localization agenda and its alignment with the values of trust and integrity that are deeply ingrained in our Nordic culture. We extend our full support as Infosys continues its journey in Norway and we are confident that this partnership will bring significant benefits to our region, the Norwegian market and to their clients."

Anand Swaminathan, Executive Vice President & Global Industry Leader - Communications, Media and Technology at Infosys, said, "We are thrilled to fortify our presence in the Nordics with the new office in Oslo, Norway. This expansion demonstrates our commitment to delivering exceptional services to Norwegian clients while addressing their unique challenges and building next-generation solutions. With the new office in place, we aim to attract local talent and bring next-generation technology to Norwegian companies embarking on their digital transformation journey. With an unparalleled combination of local talent and world-class technologies, we are confident that we will serve as a hub for innovation and will empower clients across the Nordics to become future-ready."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India and the US, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

For more information contact:

Dena Tahmasebi, Director of Communications EMEA, Infosys: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infosys-grows-its-footprint-in-the-nordics-with-a-new-proximity-centre-in-oslo-norway-to-enable-digital-transformation-programs-within-the-region-301844642.html

SOURCE Infosys