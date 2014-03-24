Coinbase Global Inc. ( COIN, Financial) is a major cryptocurrency platform with a major business problem right now. As the company's business operations are in the Financial Data and Stock Exchanges industry, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which regulates capital markets in the United States, is suing Coinbase, accusing it of operating as an unregistered securities exchange.

On top of that, the SEC has also recently sued another major cryptocurrency platform, Binance. According to an SEC statement, the regulator believes Binance and its founder Changpeng Zhao are operating a “web of deception."

As a result of this negative news, Coinbase shares plummeted 12%, closing at $51.61 on June 6, the day of the announcement of the lawsuit. Despite this large drop, Coinbase is still up 45% year-to-date. However, investors who are thinking of buying the dip may want to think again; here's why.

The implications of the lawsuit

Coinbase naturally is not accepting the accusations, saying in a statement that it is willing to take its legal fight "all the way to the nation’s highest court." The accusations are too severe in my opinion, especially the claim that it “evaded rules in allowing users to trade tokens that were actually securities unregistered” and that the company “failed to register the offer and sale of its staking-as-a-service program, a business that offers users a return in exchange for putting up tokens in order to help facilitate transactions via blockchain.” Coinbase maintains its stance that cryptocurrencies are not securities.

What is the worst-case scenario for Coinbase? The SEC may force Coinbase to cease completely its operations, which of course would be a disaster for Coinbase shares. A huge fine is another option that will harm the balance sheet, as the company will have to pay in cash. Important net customer outflows could be another huge problem for Coinbase as its customers may seek other cryptocurrency platforms to be safer now.

The fact that the SEC sued Coinbase and Binance almost at the exact time shows that there is a strong decision for tighter and immediate regulation of the cryptocurrency market. In this respect, there are some major negative aspects cryptocurrency market regulation may have on the business operations of Coinbase.

Why regulation would be bad for crypto exchanges and investors alike

While cryptocurrency regulation aims to bring stability and protect investors, there can be negative aspects for crypto exchanges. At first, there is compliance cost, operational complexity, geographic restrictions, a severe impact on privacy, tough market entry barriers and notably lower trading volumes.

Compliance with regulatory requirements can be expensive for crypto exchanges. They may need to invest in additional resources, technology and personnel to ensure they meet the necessary standards. This can put a financial burden on smaller exchanges or startups, potentially limiting their ability to compete with larger, more established players. Cryptocurrency regulations often involve complex reporting, record-keeping and compliance procedures. Exchanges may need to implement sophisticated systems and processes to monitor and report transactions, implement AML and KYC measures and ensure regulatory compliance. Managing these operational complexities can be time-consuming and resource-intensive.

Cryptocurrency regulations vary from country to country. Exchanges may face challenges in operating across different jurisdictions due to varying compliance requirements. This can limit their ability to serve a global customer base and expand into new markets. Some cryptocurrency regulations require exchanges to collect and retain customer data, including personal information and transaction details. This can raise concerns about privacy and data security, as users may be hesitant to provide sensitive information to exchanges, especially considering the potential risks of data breaches or misuse of personal data. A big part of the appeal of crypto is that it is private, which is what has made it so popular for scams and criminal activity.

Stringent regulations can discourage innovation within the cryptocurrency industry. Startups and entrepreneurs may find it difficult to enter the market due to high compliance costs and regulatory barriers. This could potentially stifle competition and limit the development of new and innovative products and services.

Overly burdensome regulations or restrictions on trading activities can impact liquidity and trading volumes on crypto exchanges. If regulations impose limitations on certain types of transactions or trading activities, it can hinder market participation and limit the overall growth of the exchange. The evolving nature of cryptocurrency regulation can create uncertainty for crypto exchanges. Frequent changes in regulations or the lack of clear guidelines may lead to confusion and make it challenging for exchanges to adapt and comply effectively. Uncertainty can also deter potential investors and traders from participating in the market.

It's important to note that while there are negative aspects to cryptocurrency regulation, regulations can also provide benefits such as increased investor confidence, reduced fraud and a more stable and mature market environment. Striking the right balance between regulation and innovation is crucial for the long-term growth and acceptance of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchanges.

Is Coinbase facing a bankruptcy probability now?

Coinbase has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60 for the three months ending March 31. This is not an excessive ratio and seems safe now, as the lower the ratio is, the better it is for any company, as this implies financial health. Too much debt may lead to bankruptcy. Looking at the Altman-Z score of 0.10 for Coinbase, though, we can be worried that the company is in the distress zone and has some risk of bankruptcy. This score takes into consideration key financial metrics such as retained earnings, sales, total assets, total liabilities and earnings before interest and tax and calculates a final figure. Should the figure be below 1.8 as in the case of Coinbase, investors may be worried that financial trouble could be underway.

Investors in Coinbase have another reason for concern, which is weak profitability. The company has been unprofitable for the last five consecutive quarters.

In the latest earnings report, the one for the first quarter of 2023, Coinbase reported a net revenue increase of 22% to $736 million quarter-over-quarter, but the net loss was $79 million. The net loss narrowed for the first quarter 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, but the bottom line is Coinbase is losing money now, not just for one quarter but for a consecutive series.

My take

While I think the SEC accusations against Coinbase are excessive, that decision is not up to me. I would argue that the latest developments pose a severe risk that makes the idea of trying to catch this falling knife too risky. The bankruptcy possibility exists, and the company struggles to make profits.