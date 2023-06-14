Coherent Introduces 50 W UV Femtosecond Monaco Laser for High-Throughput Cutting of Wafers and Stacked OLED Displays

PITTSBURGH, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (: COHR), a leader in industrial lasers for materials processing, today announced that it introduced a new Monaco industrial ultraviolet (UV) femtosecond laser with 50 W of output power that is ideal for high-speed, high-volume cutting of wafers and stacked OLED displays.

The rapid growth in applications such as wafer grooving and precision cutting of display stacks for mobile and next-generation IT devices is accelerating the need for laser tools with higher output power that can process material at high speed with great precision. The new Monaco 345-25-50 is the first 50 W 400 fs UV laser with proven 24/7 industrial-grade performance, enabling high-precision cutting in very high volumes with perfect assembly fit.

“Our new Monaco 345-25-50 is the latest addition to our highly successful Monaco industrial laser platform and represents the smallest 50 W femtosecond laser on the market,” said Allan Ashmead, Senior Vice President, Micro-Electronics & Instrumentation, North America. “The Monaco product line is field-proven, with more than 800 systems installed throughout factories worldwide that operate around the clock, seven days a week, mass-producing medical devices as well as OLED displays for leading-edge consumer applications.”

The Monaco 345-25-50 delivers pulses with energies up to 25 µJ at repetition rates up to 2 MHz in the UV with a pulse width below 400 fs. It includes all the standard functionality of the Monaco platform, including pulse-on-demand, variable pulse width tuning, variable repetition rate, and flexible seeder burst mode. Based on its compact size and true single-box design, it is easy to integrate into tools. The Monaco 345-25-50 extends Coherent’s Monaco product line of infrared and green lasers, and follows on the recent introduction of the new high-power and high-energy Monaco 1035‑150-150 infrared laser launched at Photonics West 2023. The entire Monaco series can cut a wide range of wafer materials through direct ablation, including silicon carbide wafers.

Coherent will exhibit at Laser World of Photonics, in Munich, Germany, June 27-30, stand B3.321; Laser Korea, in Seoul, July 5-7, stand 4101; and Laser World of Photonics China, in Shanghai, stand 8.1D240, July 11-13. At these conferences, Coherent will showcase the most recent additions to its broad portfolio of differentiated solutions for materials processing.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Contact

Mark Lourie
Vice President, Corporate Communications
[email protected]

