KRISPY KREME® Expands 'C-Sweet' via Search for Fan to Serve as Brand's First-Ever 'Chief Doughnut Dreamer'

28 minutes ago
As doughnut lovers continue to enjoy the return of Krispy Kreme® “Fan Favs,” the brand is expanding its “C-Sweet,” accepting applications for the new role of “Chief Doughnut Dreamer.”

Doughnut lovers can “apply” through June 18 via social media for chance to create future fan-favorite doughnut at Krispy Kreme headquarters (Photo: Business Wire)

Beginning today through June 18, any fan can “apply” via social media for the chance to be Krispy Kreme’s first-ever Chief Doughnut Dreamer and join Krispy Kreme’s Innovation Team at the company’s headquarters in Charlotte, N.C., to develop their future Fan Fav doughnut. Krispy Kreme plans to make the new doughnut flavor available to fans and will also give the Chief Doughnut Dreamer a free year of doughnuts.​

“Our fans know Krispy Kreme loves making new, delicious doughnut creations, often through unexpected brand collaborations, but this might be our greatest collab yet,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “Our fans are constantly sharing ideas for new flavors, so we’re expanding our ‘C-Sweet’ by naming one of them our Chief Doughnut Dreamer! We hope they’ll come create Krispy Kreme’s next Fan Fav with unprecedented access to our Innovation Kitchen to make their doughnut dreams real.”

To apply, Krispy Kreme fans should share a video on Instagram or Twitter that demonstrates they have what it takes to become Chief Doughnut Dreamer, using #ChiefDoughnutDreamer and #Contest. Krispy Kreme’s Chief Doughnut Dreamer will be selected via a recipe of passion for Krispy Kreme, doughnut dream creativity and quality of application. See rules here: www.krispykreme.com%2Fdoughnutdreamer.

Guests can still enjoy four “Fan Favs” from recent years through June 18 while supplies last, including the Banana Pudding Doughnut, Chocolate Kreme™ Pie Doughnut, Key Lime Pie Doughnut and Strawberries & Kreme™ Doughnut.​ Krispy Kreme’s Fan Favs are available in‑shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. Learn more about Krispy Kreme’s Fan Favs by visiting http%3A%2F%2Fwww.krispykreme.com%2Fpromos%2Ffanfavs.

Krispy Kreme Chief Doughnut Dreamer Contest - Abbreviated Rules

Contest open only to legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.), 18 years of age and older. Void where prohibited by law. Contest begins 6/7/23 at 8:00 am ET and ends 6/18/23 at 11:59 pm ET. Subject to full Official Rules including prize and all details, www.krispykreme.com%2Fdoughnutdreamer. Sponsor: Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation, 2116 Hawkins Street, Charlotte, NC 28203.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing Ecommerce and delivery business with nearly 12,000 fresh points of access. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com%2FKrispyKreme and www.Twitter.com%2FKrispyKreme.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230607005178/en/

