Teleflex Receives FDA Clearance for the Wattson® Temporary Pacing Guidewire

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Company expands Structural Heart Portfolio with the first commercially available bipolar temporary pacing guidewire designed specifically for use during transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and balloon aortic valvuloplasty (BAV)

WAYNE, Pa., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced it will feature the Wattson® Temporary Pacing Guidewire – the first commercially available bipolar temporary pacing guidewire designed specifically for use during TAVR and BAV – at TVT: The Structural Heart Summit, June 7-10 at the Phoenix Convention Center-West.

Featuring a simple design to create procedural efficiencies, the Wattson® Temporary Pacing Guidewire offers dual functionality, supporting both valve delivery and ventricular bipolar pacing during TAVR or BAV procedures. The device offers a procedural alternative designed to help avoid a range of complications1, steps1, and costs2 associated with traditional right ventricular pacing. From its flexible distal pigtail shape to its multiple electrode, bipolar design, the Wattson® Temporary Pacing Guidewire is engineered to help reduce the risk of ventricular perforation while providing confidence in capture during rapid pacing.

“This technology enables us to provide physicians with a new tool specifically engineered to address unmet clinical needs frequently encountered during TAVR or BAV procedures,” said Jake Newman, President of The Americas at Teleflex. “The Wattson® Temporary Pacing Guidewire reflects our focus on purposeful innovation and commitment to providing more options to further simplify minimalist TAVR and other structural procedures.”

The Wattson® Temporary Pacing Guidewire will enter a limited market release phase, with full market release anticipated later this year.

About Teleflex Incorporated
Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, LMA®, Pilling®, QuikClot®, Rusch®, UroLift® and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our management's current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

References:

  1. Clinical Investigation: TEMPORARY PACING GUIDEWIRE STUDY. Testing completed by Teleflex. Data on file with Teleflex. Bench test results may not necessarily be indicative of clinical performance.
  2. Faurie B, Souteyrand G, Staat P, Godin M, Caussin C, Van Belle E, Mangin L, Meyer P, Dumonteil N, Abdellaoui M, Monségu J, Durand-Zaleski I, Lefèvre T; EASY TAVI Investigators. Left Ventricular Rapid Pacing Via the Valve Delivery Guidewire in Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement. JACC Cardiovasc Interv. 2019 Dec 23;12(24):2449-2459.

CAUTION: Federal (USA) law restricts these devices for sale or use by or on the order of a physician.

Teleflex, the Teleflex logo, Arrow, Deknatel, GuideLiner, LMA, Pilling, QuikClot, Rusch, UroLift, Wattson, and Weck are trademarks or registered trademarks of Teleflex Incorporated or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries. Refer to the Instructions for Use for a complete listing of the indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions. Information in this document is not a substitute for the product Instructions for Use. Not all products may be available in all countries. Please contact your local representative.

© 2023 Teleflex Incorporated. All rights reserved. MC-008983.

Contacts:

For Teleflex Incorporated:
Lawrence Keusch
Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy Development

[email protected]
610.948.2836

ti?nf=ODg1MzU3MyM1NjM0MjY3IzIwMDQ2NTA=
Teleflex-Incorporated.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.