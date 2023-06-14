GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (BFRG; BFRGW) ("BullFrog AI" or the "Company"), a digital technology company using machine learning to usher in a new era of precision medicine, today announced the appointment of Toby Sayre, MS as VP of Business Development.



Sayre brings more than 18 years of experience in life sciences and biotechnology consulting, business development, product development, and client engagement to BullFrog AI. He holds master’s degrees in Cell and Molecular Biology and Biochemistry from San Francisco State University (SFSU) and University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and has a technical background in bioinformatics, biochemistry, real-world data, natural language processing (NLP) and AI software.

“Toby brings a wealth of experience that will be an invaluable asset to BullFrog AI as we continue to expand our reach into the life sciences and biotechnology industry,” said Vin Singh, Founder and CEO of BullFrog AI. “We are excited to welcome Toby to our executive team and look forward to the impact he will make on our business strategy and development efforts.”

Sayre joins BullFrog AI with a proven track record of success in various roles, including his most recent position as VP of RWE, Value, and Life Science Partnerships at ConcertAI. Previously, during his tenure at Doctor Evidence, LLC, Sayre held several key positions of increasing responsibility, including Chief Commercial Officer, and successfully launched an AI-enabled SaaS product that generated over $2.5 million in annualized contracts within its first quarter. As a strategic leader, he managed the company's commercial pivot from consulting to SaaS, maintaining client satisfaction and achieving 25% year-over-year growth for a $20 million revenue portfolio.

"I am thrilled to join the BullFrog AI team at such an exciting time in the company's evolution, and I look forward to driving innovative solutions and forging strategic partnerships that will solidify BullFrog AI's position as a market leader," said Sayre.

"With the addition of Toby, our expanding team now consists of 13 dedicated professionals, both full-time and part-time employees, as well as contracted consultants, who share a common vision of transforming the drug development landscape," continued Singh.

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI is a digital technology company using machine learning to usher in a new era of precision medicine. Through its collaborations with leading research institutions, including Johns Hopkins University, BullFrog AI is at the forefront of AI-driven drug development. Using its proprietary bfLEAP™ artificial intelligence platform, BullFrog AI aims to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics by predicting which patients will respond to therapies in development. BullFrog AI is deploying bfLEAP™ for use at several critical stages of development with the intention of streamlining data analytics in therapeutics development, decreasing the overall development costs by decreasing failure rates for new therapeutics, and impacting the lives of countless patients that may seek to receive the therapies they need.

For more information visit BullFrogAI at

Website: www.bullfrogai.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bullfrogai/

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

[email protected]

800-733-2447

SOURCE: BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc.