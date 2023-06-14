SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (: RS) announced today that Karla Lewis, Chief Executive Officer, and Steve Koch, Chief Operating Officer, will participate in the 2023 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Wednesday, June 14th at the InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile. Reliance is scheduled to present at 11:45 a.m. CT and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.



The presentation will be webcast live over the Internet, hosted on the Investors section of the Company's website at investor .rsac.com . In addition to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the event.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

Founded in 1939, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (: RS) is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of approximately 315 locations in 40 states and 12 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full-line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and value-added processing services. In 2022, Reliance’s average order size was $3,670, approximately 50% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s press releases and additional information are available on the Company’s website at rsac.com.

CONTACT:

(213) 576-2428

[email protected]

or Addo Investor Relations

(310) 829-5400