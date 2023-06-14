Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in complement, today announced that the company will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 9:20 a.m. PT.

The event will be available via a live webcast from the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Apellis
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that combines courageous science and compassion to develop life-changing therapies for some of the most challenging diseases patients face. We ushered in the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years and now have two approved medicines targeting C3. These include the first and only therapy for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness around the world. With nearly a dozen clinical and pre-clinical programs underway, we believe we have only begun to unlock the potential of targeting C3 across many serious diseases. For more information, please visit http://apellis.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Meredith Kaya
[email protected]
617.599.8178

