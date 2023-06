PR Newswire

BEIJING, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading digital personal financial management platform in China, announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 before U.S. market opens on Friday, June 09, 2023.

Yiren Digital's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on June 09, 2023 (or 8:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong Time on June 09, 2023).

Participants who wish to join the call should register online in advance of the conference at: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10031315-v76cyb.html

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in details for the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.Yirendai.com .

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading digital personal financial management platform in China. The Company provides holistic wealth solutions to China's mass affluent population as well as provides retail credit facilitation services to individual borrowers and small business owners.

For more information, please visit ir.Yirendai.com .

