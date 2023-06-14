Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentation at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) International Liver Congress™ 2023

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections, today announced that preclinical data from Enanta’s out-licensing portfolio has been accepted for a poster presentation at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) International Liver Congress 2023 being held June 21 – 24, 2023 in Vienna, Austria at the Messe Wien Exhibition Congress Centre.

In the poster, Enanta’s HSD17B13 inhibitors, which have previously been shown to be anti-inflammatory in vivo with modulation of sphingolipids, were evaluated in a mouse model of autoimmune hepatitis for anti-inflammatory and hepatoprotective effects.

Poster Title: “HSD17B13 Inhibitors are Hepatoprotective and Anti-inflammatory in a Mouse Model of Autoimmune Hepatitis”
Final Abstract Identifier: FRI356
Day: June 23, 2023
Time: 9:00 a.m. – 6 p.m. CEST / 3 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Session: Immune-mediated and cholestatic: Experimental and pathophysiology
Presenter: Manuel Roqueta-Rivera, Ph.D.

The full scientific program for The International Liver Congress 2022, as well as the abstracts, can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.easlcongress.eu%2F.

About HSD17B13

17β-Hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase type 13, or HSD17B13, is a lipid droplet associated enzyme expressed in the liver. Genome-wide association studies have linked HSD17B13 to chronic liver diseases. Enanta has generated novel potent and selective small molecule inhibitors for this target for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and has utilized these compounds to probe the enzymology and structural biology of HSD17B13, in addition to evaluating in vivo efficacy.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Enanta’s research and development programs include clinical candidates for the following disease targets: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and hepatitis B virus (HBV). Enanta is also conducting research on a single agent targeting both RSV and human metapneumovirus (hMPV).

Enanta receives royalties from hepatitis C virus (HCV) products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie. Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is part of one of the leading treatment regimens for curing chronic HCV infection and is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries under the tradenames MAVYRET® (U.S.) and MAVIRET® (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230607005166r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230607005166/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.