Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections, today announced that preclinical data from Enanta’s out-licensing portfolio has been accepted for a poster presentation at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) International Liver Congress 2023 being held June 21 – 24, 2023 in Vienna, Austria at the Messe Wien Exhibition Congress Centre.

In the poster, Enanta’s HSD17B13 inhibitors, which have previously been shown to be anti-inflammatory in vivo with modulation of sphingolipids, were evaluated in a mouse model of autoimmune hepatitis for anti-inflammatory and hepatoprotective effects.

Poster Title: “HSD17B13 Inhibitors are Hepatoprotective and Anti-inflammatory in a Mouse Model of Autoimmune Hepatitis”

Final Abstract Identifier: FRI356

Day: June 23, 2023

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 6 p.m. CEST / 3 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Session: Immune-mediated and cholestatic: Experimental and pathophysiology

Presenter: Manuel Roqueta-Rivera, Ph.D.

The full scientific program for The International Liver Congress 2022, as well as the abstracts, can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.easlcongress.eu%2F.

About HSD17B13

17β-Hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase type 13, or HSD17B13, is a lipid droplet associated enzyme expressed in the liver. Genome-wide association studies have linked HSD17B13 to chronic liver diseases. Enanta has generated novel potent and selective small molecule inhibitors for this target for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and has utilized these compounds to probe the enzymology and structural biology of HSD17B13, in addition to evaluating in vivo efficacy.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Enanta’s research and development programs include clinical candidates for the following disease targets: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and hepatitis B virus (HBV). Enanta is also conducting research on a single agent targeting both RSV and human metapneumovirus (hMPV).

Enanta receives royalties from hepatitis C virus (HCV) products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie. Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is part of one of the leading treatment regimens for curing chronic HCV infection and is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries under the tradenames MAVYRET® (U.S.) and MAVIRET® (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.

