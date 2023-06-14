89bio Announces Late-Breaker Oral Presentation of Data from the Phase 2 ENLIVEN Study of Pegozafermin at EASL International Liver Congress 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. ( ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that pegozafermin data in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) will be featured in a late-breaker oral presentation during the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2023 to be held June 21-24, 2023 in Vienna, Austria. The presentation was selected for inclusion in the Best of EASL Congress summary slide deck that highlights the most noteworthy contributions to the scientific program at EASL.

Details for the late-breaker oral presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: Pegozafermin for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients with F2/F3 fibrosis: a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial (ENLIVEN)
Abstract Number: LBO-05
Format: Oral presentation
Presenting Author: Rohit Loomba, M.D., MHSc, Director, NAFLD Research Center, University of California San Diego, and lead investigator of ENLIVEN
Presentation Date and Time: Saturday, June 24th 12:00-12:15 CET

89bio will also present data from a preclinical study. Presentation details are as follows:

Abstract Title: Pegozafermin inhibits NASH-induced hepatocellular carcinoma in the STAM™ mouse model
Abstract Number: SAT-243
Format: Poster
Presenting Author: Maya Margalit, M.D., of 89bio
Presentation Date and Time: Saturday, June 24th 9:00-17:00 CET

About 89bio
89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of best-in-class therapies for patients with liver and cardiometabolic diseases who lack optimal treatment options. The company is focused on rapidly advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, pegozafermin, through clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). The company is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.89bio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Ryan Martins
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1-617-430-7579
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Sheryl Seapy
Real Chemistry
[email protected]

