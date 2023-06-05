Fiserv Completes Listing Transfer to the New York Stock Exchange

Author's Avatar
60 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Fiserv%2C+Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, announced today that it has completed the transfer of its stock exchange listing to the New York Stock Exchange. Effective today the company begins trading under the ticker symbol “FI.” In celebration of the transfer, representatives of Fiserv will ring the NYSE Opening Bell at 9:30 a.m. ET, which will be broadcast on https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nyse.com%2Fbell.

“To lead in fintech today means not just enabling commerce and money movement, but disrupting on behalf of, not in place of, its long-standing participants. Our decision to transfer to the NYSE and introduce a new ticker – FI – is a signal and symbol of our leadership position in fintech,” said Frank Bisignano, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. “Our focus on clients through innovation, talent, and investment has enabled us to drive sustained growth, as we reach more than 100 countries and serve nearly 100% of U.S. households.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Fiserv, an established leader and trailblazer in fintech and payments, as the newest member of our NYSE community,” said Lynn Martin, NYSE President. “Fiserv joins our community of innovators, icons and disruptors, who routinely set the pace in advancing tech-driven innovation across the globe.”

To mark its initial collaboration with the NYSE, this summer, Fiserv will publish the first Fiserv Small Business IndexSM, a monthly snapshot of consumer spending at small businesses with both cards and cash, online and in store. Combining Fiserv data with NYSE indexing expertise will enable new insights to those with a stake in the future of small business, including financial institutions, policy makers, investors, market researchers and businesses of all sizes.

On June 5, 2023, Fiserv was named to the FORTUNE® 500 for the eighth consecutive year. The ranking of 230 for 2023 is based on 2022 company revenue of more than $17 billion. Earlier this year, Fiserv was also recognized for its ability to inspire and deliver innovation on behalf of its clients with inclusion in Fortune® America’s Most Innovative Companies, which takes a holistic view of a company’s focus on innovation. Companies were chosen based on surveys of employees and experts in various fields, and an independent analysis of the quantity and value of the company’s patents.

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a Fortune 500 company, aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies™. Visit fiserv.com+and follow+on+social+media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-G

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230607005525r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230607005525/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.