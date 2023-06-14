RENO, Nev., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s ( DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”) Director of Research and Development, Dr. Vickrum (Vick) Singh, joined a panel of experts from the energy storage, EV (electric vehicles), charging and infrastructure, lithium battery recycling, and battery materials markets at the Rho Motion Seminar Series in New York late last month. Dr. Singh addressed Dragonfly Energy’s technology in the lithium battery storage sector and the Company’s patented cell manufacturing technology.



Dr. Singh provided insights into the different aspects of successful lithium battery cell production, from development to testing to full production and how the Dragonfly Energy solution of manufacturing these cells results in a cleaner, less costly process that can be accomplished within a significantly reduced manufacturing footprint when compared to a traditional cell manufacturing line.

As an accomplished energy technology professional, Dr. Singh has more than 10 years of experience in various research functions within private and public firms. As the director of research and development at Dragonfly Energy, he has been instrumental in overseeing the development of next-generation lithium-ion batteries and manufacturing processes and optimizing the Company’s all-solid-state battery chemistries for deep-cycle applications. His expertise in chemical engineering and materials science is enabling him to build and lead a highly advanced, dedicated team of advanced scientists and engineers across various disciplines.

Before joining Dragonfly Energy, Dr. Singh was a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory's Center for Global Security Research. His research focused on international nuclear energy development and its impact on nonproliferation policy. His work has been published and presented in multiple scientific reports on electrochemical techniques and their measurement uncertainties. Dr. Singh also served as a Nuclear Regulatory Commission Fellow during his Ph.D. studies at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Rho Motion is an industry leader in forecasting and analyzing the EV market including EV batteries, charging and infrastructure and stationary energy storage markets. The company holds in-person events and programming directed at this audience to provide in-depth insights into the challenges and opportunities facing the industry. The next event is to be held Sept. 6-7, 2023, in Gothenburg, Sweden.

To learn more about Dragonfly Energy, visit DragonflyEnergy.com.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. ( DFLI) headquartered in Reno, Nevada, is a leading supplier of deep-cycle lithium-ion batteries. Dragonfly Energy’s research and development initiatives are revolutionizing the energy storage industry through innovative technologies and manufacturing processes. Today, Dragonfly Energy’s non-toxic deep-cycle lithium-ion batteries are displacing lead-acid batteries across a wide range of end-markets, including RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. Dragonfly Energy is also focused on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a more sustainable and reliable smart grid through the future deployment of its proprietary and patented solid-state cell technology. To learn more, visit www.dragonflyenergy.com/investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding the Company’s intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding this presentation to Rho Motion attendees, the Company’s future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the Company’s control) which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may impact such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Company’s recent business combination with Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. and related transactions; the Company’s ability to successfully increase market penetration into target markets; the growth of the addressable markets that the Company intends to target; the Company’s ability to retain members of its senior management team and other key personnel; the Company’s ability to maintain relationships with key suppliers including suppliers in China; the Company’s ability to maintain relationships with key customers; the Company’s ability to access capital as and when needed under its $150 million ChEF Equity Facility; the Company’s ability to protect its patents and other intellectual property; the Company’s ability to successfully optimize solid state cells and to produce commercially viable solid state cells in a timely manner or at all, and to scale to mass production; the Company’s ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of its customer arrangements with THOR Industries and THOR Industries’ affiliated brands (including Keystone RV Company); the impact of the coronavirus disease pandemic, including any mutations or variants thereof and/or the Russian/Ukrainian conflict; the Company’s ability to generate revenue from future product sales and its ability to achieve and maintain profitability; and the Company’s ability to compete with other manufacturers in the industry and its ability to engage target customers and successfully convert these customers into meaningful orders in the future. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC.

If any of these risks materialize or any of the Company’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

