TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / oceansix future paths Ltd. ("the Company" or "oceansix") is a publicly-traded Company on the TSX Venture Exchange in Toronto (TSXV: CUSIP 001194828, OSIX), in New York (OTCQB:AKMYF), and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A3EFB0, ISIN: IL0011948283, 5FC0). oceansix is a technology and manufacturing company on an environmental mission, using plastic waste to create innovative products and build transformative businesses. The Company is headquartered in Israel and operates a research and development center as well as a production facility in Valencia, Spain.

At the upcoming Annual and Special Meeting on July 11, 2023, shareholders will be requested to resolve the following:

to re-appoint Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer, a member of Ernst & Young Global, located at 144 Menachem Begin Road, Tel Aviv 649102, Israel, as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration; to appoint Ms. Ms. Donatella Aurino as an external director for a term of three years and to ratify and approve the Director Services Agreement (and a related option grant) between the Company and Ms. Aurino (which shall have the same terms as the current agreement with Renah Persofsky until 2024 as required under law) until the appointment or reappointment of the other external director; to elect the directors of the Company for the ensuing year (other than external directors, who were previously appointed to serve a three-year term) consisting of Yoav Horowitz; Mordechai Gorfung; Lenny Recanati; Arnon Eshed; Maximo Buch; and Gat Ramon; to consider, increasing the number of ordinary shares, out of the authorized but unissued share capital of the Company, reserved under the Company's 2020 Global Equity Incentive Plan to 28,637,456 as well as other technical amendments to the plan, pursuant to TSXV policies; to consider, and if deemed appropriate, to ratify the grant of 500,000 stock options at an exercise price of C$0.29 per stock option, each stock option representing the right to receive one oceansix Share, to Maximo Buch, in accordance with and under the terms and provisions of the Company's 2020 Global Equity Incentive Plan; to consider, and if deemed appropriate, to ratify the grant of 500,000 stock options at an exercise price of C$0.29 per stock option, each stock option representing the right to receive one oceansix Share, to Arnon Eshed, in accordance with and under the terms and provisions of the Company's 2020 Global Equity Incentive Plan and the Israeli Addendum to the Plan; to consider, and if deemed appropriate, to ratify the grant of 5,000,000 stock options at an exercise price of C$0.29 per stock option, each stock option representing the right to receive one oceansix Share, to Elad Hameiri, in accordance with and under the terms and provisions of the Company's 2020 Global Equity Incentive Plan; to consider, and if deemed appropriate, to pass a resolution approving the execution and delivery by the Company of the services agreement between the Company and RAM.ON finance GmbH; to consider, subject to TSXV approval, if deemed appropriate to pass a resolution approving the amendment to the grant of Restricted Share Units (the "RSUs") granted to Mr. Amichai Krupik, pursuant to which RSUs that have not vested shall not expire upon termination of Mr. Krupik's employment; to consider, subject to TSXV approval, and if deemed appropriate to approve and ratify the conversion of the debt owed by the Company to RAM.ON finance into oceansix shares pursuant to the terms of the Debt Conversion Agreement.

About oceansix

oceansix is a global source of radical, sustainable solutions and waste-to-product inventions. Powered by a vision of creating meaningful solutions, oceansix constantly invents ways of combining advanced technology with sustainable production and products from plastic waste. oceansix builds successful businesses in global industries while resolving some of Earth's burning challenges. The Company is propelled by its circular model, where products are manufactured from waste, and revenue is funneled to imagine revolutionary ideas for new products with huge market potential and impact.

Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by oceansix future paths Ltd. may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. oceansix future paths Ltd. assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

