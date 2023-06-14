Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) (“Krispy Kreme” or the “Company”) today announced that it will participate in the Evercore ISI Consumer and Retail Conference. Mike Tattersfield, Chief Executive Officer, will present on Wednesday, June 14, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Krispy Kreme’s Investor Relations website for investors, analysts and other interested parties at investors.krispykreme.com and will be available for replay for 90 days.

