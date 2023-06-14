ProPhase Labs to Present at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational on Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Garden City, NY, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. ( PRPH) (“ProPhase”), a next generation biotech, genomics and diagnostics company, today announced that management will present at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational virtual investor conference taking place Tuesday, June 13th at 1:00 pm Eastern time.

Ted Karkus, Chairman and CEO of ProPhase Labs, will host a virtual investor presentation followed by a question & answer session. To participate, please click on the webcast link below:

Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational
Date: Tuesday, June 13th, 2023
Presentation Time: 1:00 pm Eastern time
Webcast: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SmVFdgnvTX-fZ3rcfpBfwQ

Ted Karkus commented: “I am excited to share the continuing developments at ProPhase as we significantly grow the underlying value of our Company. Our wholly owned subsidiaries, Nebula Genomics and Pharmaloz Manufacturing, are growing at rapid rates. At the same time, we are building out a world class genomics lab to complement our high complexity molecular lab and clinical lab. We believe our BE-Smart Esophageal Cancer Test has multi-billion-dollar potential and is targeted for commercialization early next year and our Linebacker cancer compound continues to have excellent results and significant potential. And finally, we also plan to commercialize Equivir, our broad based anti-viral, later this year. I look forward to providing an overview next Tuesday on many of these initiatives that are making significant progress at ProPhase.”

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc. ( PRPH) (“ProPhase”) is a next-generation biotech, genomics and diagnostics company. Our goal is to create a healthier world with bold action and the power of insight. We’re revolutionizing healthcare with industry-leading Whole Genome Sequencing solutions, while developing potential game changer diagnostics and therapeutics in the fight against cancer. This includes a potentially life-saving cancer test focused on early detection of esophageal cancer and potential breakthrough cancer therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action. Our world-class CLIA labs and cutting-edge diagnostic technology provide wellness solutions for healthcare providers and consumers. We develop, manufacture, and commercialize health and wellness solutions to enable people to live their best lives. We are committed to executional excellence, smart diversification, and a synergistic, omni-channel approach. ProPhase Labs’ valuable subsidiaries, their synergies, and significant growth underscore our multi-billion-dollar potential.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, this document contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our strategy, plans, objectives and initiatives and projected timelines for our preclinical and clinical programs and commercialization. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to our ability to obtain and maintain necessary regulatory approvals, general economic conditions, consumer demand for our products and services, challenges relating to entering and growing new business lines, the competitive environment, and the risk factors listed from time to time in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and any other SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

For more information, visit www.ProPhaseLabs.com

Media Relations and Institutional Investor Contact:
ProPhase Labs, Inc.
267-880-1111
[email protected]

Retail Investor Relations Contact:
Renmark Financial Communications
John Boidman
514-939-3989
[email protected]

Source: ProPhase Labs, Inc.

###

ti?nf=ODg1MzQ4MCM1NjM0MjE1IzUwMDA0ODEyOQ==
ProPhase-Labs-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.