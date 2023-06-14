BOSTON, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. ( CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body, announced today that it will host an investor call on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

During the call, the company will provide an overview and update on the clinical progress to date describing the associated data presented at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting on the company’s ongoing Phase 1 trials evaluating CUE-101, its lead clinical drug candidate from the interleukin 2 (IL-2)-based CUE-100 series for the treatment of patients with human papilloma virus (HPV16+) recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC) as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®). In addition, the Company will provide a summary update on the second clinical drug candidate from the IL-2-based CUE-100 series, CUE-102, being evaluated in a Phase 1 monotherapy dose escalation and expansion trial in patients with Wilms Tumor 1 (WT1)-positive recurrent/metastatic solid cancers, as well as CUE-401, a bispecific protein designed to induce and expand regulatory T cells (Tregs) for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases partnered with Ono Pharmaceutical.

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor and Media section of the Company’s website at www.cuebiopharma.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About the CUE-100 Series

The CUE-100 series consists of Fc-fusion biologics that incorporate peptide-MHC (pMHC) molecules along with rationally engineered IL-2 molecules. This singular biologic is anticipated to selectively target, activate and expand a robust repertoire of tumor-specific T cells directly in the patient’s body. The binding affinity of IL-2 for its receptor has been deliberately attenuated to achieve preferential selective activation of tumor-specific effector T cells while reducing the potential for effects on regulatory T cells (Tregs) or broad systemic activation, potentially mitigating the dose-limiting toxicities associated with current IL-2-based therapies.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body. The company’s proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) and biologics are designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system as T cell engagers without the need for ex vivo manipulation or broad systemic modulation.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.



